Samsung to launch Galaxy M-series phones in Jan 2019

Samsung India has announced that it is planning to launch three new phones in January 2019 under a new Galaxy 'M' series.

According to IANS, the India launch will mark the global debut of the new 'M' series Galaxy phones. The phone is expected to have some new 'industry first' features. Earlier, it was reported as per the leak that the Galaxy M family will initially see three phones - the Galaxy M10, M20 and M30. M30 was later spotted on Geekbench, revealing some key specifications about the upcoming affordable smartphone.

The Galaxy M30, according to a Geekbench listing, will be powered by a Exynos 7885 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Exynos 7 series chip also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and delivers great single-core performance over the Exynos 7880. Galaxy M30 may come with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options.

Not much is known about Galaxy M20 except the fact that it will be Samsung's first phone to house a large 5,000mAh battery. Based on renders seen in the past, the Galaxy M20 will come with an Infinity-U waterdrop display. Samsung may use this display for the Galaxy M10 and M30 as well.

Expectations will be high as the Galaxy 'M' series comes on the back of 2018's Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9. Both these phones are Samsung's first triple and quad-rear camera devices respectively.

On a Twitter post, Leakster Ishan Agarwal said that the Galaxy M trio will be coming to India soon. While he did not mention an exact date of launch, he said that Galaxy M30 will launch after the M10 and M20.

EXCLUSIVE! Can confirm that the new Galaxy M Series trio is indeed coming to India very soon! Whatever their final marketing names may be, the model nos. are Galaxy M10 (SM-M105F), M20 (SM-M205F) and M30 (SM-M305F). Development is almost complete and M30 may arrive bit later. pic.twitter.com/wlpl9lK62c - Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 24, 2018

