Vivo V11 Pro launched at Rs 25,990 with tiny notch, in-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo V11 Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 25,990 with a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone was officially unveiled in Thailand only tomorrow, without the 'Pro' suffix though. The device is available for pre-order on Flipkart and Amazon India and will go on sale for the first time on September 12 via online and offline channels.

With the Vivo V11 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker has brought the in-display fingerprint sensor to its mid-range devices. The company introduced the technology to India with its flagship Vivo X21 UD back in May. The waterdrop notch, which was first seen here in Oppo's F9 Pro, is aimed at giving more screen real estate to users while making the notch less intrusive. The tiny cut-out houses the front-facing camera, while the speaker has been carefully sandwiched between the screen and the top edge.

The Vivo V11 Pro comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The processor comes with Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE) which could help the device handle AI tasks much easily. The internal storage can be expanded to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone comes with a 3,400 mAh battery along with dual engine fast charging which ensures that the battery remains safe while refilling it quickly.

The display on the Vivo V11 Pro is a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED screen with a waterdrop-like notch above and a very slight chin at the bottom. With an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, Vivo claims that the device has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27 per cent.

The V11 Pro comes with a dual camera setup at the back with 12MP and 5MP sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture lenses on top. The front has a 25MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The cameras come equipped with features like AI selfie lighting, AI portrait framing, AR stickers and more.

The Vivo V11 Pro will be sold across India in two colour options - Dazzling Gold and Starry Black. On pre-booking the device via Amazon India, users can avail Rs 2,000 cashback on using HDFC credit or debit cards, or EMI transactions. Buyers can also get Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange, one-time free screen replacement, benefits up to Rs 4,050 from Jio and no cost EMIs up to 12 months on prebooking the device.

Edited by Vivek Punj