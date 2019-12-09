Vivo V17 India launch: Check out prices, features, other details

Chinese phone maker Vivo launched V17 smartphone in India on Monday. Vivo V17 will have a 6.44-inch display with 32MP sun-screen front camera, a quad rear camera with 8GB RAM. The V17 is priced at Rs 22,990. The phone has a tiny punch hole for front camera, that is 2.98mm small.
The V17 has a super amoled display. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The thickness of V17 is 8.54 mm and the weight is 176 gramme. It runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM.
The phone will be available in two colors - glacier ice and midnight ocean.
Vivo V17 comes with iView Display and 'Super Night Mode' on its 48MP quad camera and 32MP front selfie camera. The quad-camera set consists of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor for ultrawide shots, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.
V17 phone is priced at Rs 22,990. The phone will be available on both online and offline platforms from December 17.
