Vivo X27 Pro and Vivo X27 to launch on March 19, here's all we know

Chinese smartphone major Vivo is all set to launch Vivo X27 and Vivo X27 Pro to target the fashion conscious smartphone owners. By the looks of the leaked poster, one of the Vivo's new offering will come with a huge pop-up camera and a bigger display. According to some reports, Vivo could launch both the smartphones as early as March 19. The Vivo X27 looks more like the Vivo V15 Pro which was recently released in India.

Going by the teaser image, Vivo X27 will have three vertically placed camera sensors at the back. One of the three sensors will be a 48-megapixel sensor. The other two would include wide-angle lenses and a night view mode. There is a huge pop-up selfie camera at the front. Unlike the Vivo X27 which has a three camera setup on the left of the phone, the camera arrangement in the X27 Pro is in the middle. The arrangement also differs slightly in the Pro variant with the LED flash placed on top of the sensors.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Vivo X27 Pro will likely have a large 6.7-inch display. Vivo X27, on the other hand, will have a smaller 6.39-inch display. X27 will be powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 675 processor, while the X27 Pro will come with Snapdragon 710 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. There are rumours of a Vivo X27 with a Snapdragon 710 but it is not confirmed yet. Both Vivo X27 Pro and Vivo X27 will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W charging.

The Vivo X27 Pro will be priced at CNY 3,998 (around Rs 41,500) while the Vivo X27 will be priced at CNY 3,198 (around Rs 33,000) for the 128GB version with a Snapdragon 675 processor and CNY 3,598 (around Rs 37,000) for the Snapdragon 710 variant with 256GB of storage.

