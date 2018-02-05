Vu launches Quantum Pixelight LED TVs

Vu Technologies has announced the launch of its brightest TV , the Vu Quantum Pixelight LED TV. Displaying vibrant wide colour gamut picture quality using quantum pixels, this TV will be available in two sizes - 65inch priced at Rs 2.6 lakh and the 75inch TV priced at Rs 4 lakh.

Boasting a pure metal industrial design, it offers 1500 nits brightness.

The Quantum Pixelight technology is a combination of adopting special optical materials and controlling multiple zones backlight. This is smart television with 4k resolution that comes with a simplified user interface and a dedicated Netflix button for launching the platform. Focusing on offering surround sound, the television comes with Dolby audio effect through 55000 sound holes.

Devita Saraf, Founder & CEO, Vu said: "The Vu Quantum Pixelight LED TV that we have just launched has been designed for the luxury customer of today, who doesn't settle for anything less than the best. It promises the most luxurious viewing experience with its vibrant picture quality, outstanding sound and beautiful design." The company had earlier launched Pixelight and PremiumSmart series televisions, and is now aiming at the luxury category.