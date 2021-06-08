WWDC 2021: Apple previews macOS Monterey; check new features

Cupertino giant Apple has previewed the new macOS Monterey at WWDC 2021, which focuses on new ways to connect and work more fluidly across their Apple devices.

"macOS Monterey is packed with features that help Mac users get more done, connect with friends and family in amazing new ways, and work across Mac and iPad more seamlessly than ever before," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. "We think our customers are going to love browsing the web with Safari's new tab design, enjoying shared experiences with SharePlay in FaceTime, and using their Mac and other Apple devices together in new ways with Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac," said Federighi.

Apple says new tools in macOS Monterey are designed to help users get more done, stay focused, and collaborate. Safari will enhance the browsing experience with a new tab design that will allow users to see more of the page as they scroll. A new tab bar will take on the colour of the webpage and combine tabs, toolbar, and search field into a single compact design. Tab Groups will offer a new way to easily save and manage tabs -- great for planning trips, shopping, or storing the tabs users visit daily.

Shortcuts on Mac with the new OS update will help users automate everyday tasks and achieve peak productivity. Just like on iPhone and iPad, Shortcuts on Mac will help users quickly accomplish tasks with the apps they use the most. Users can instantly share files, make animated GIFs, and more.

New features in Notes will help users stay organised, collaborate, and create notes from anywhere. Quick Note will come in handy to jot down notes on any app or website systemwide, making it easy to capture thoughts and ideas wherever inspiration strikes. And with Focus, Mac users will be able to stay in the moment by automatically filtering out notifications unrelated to their current activity. Users can signal their status to let others know when they are focusing and not available. When a user has Focus set on one device, it will automatically set across their other devices and can be customised based on their current activity -- whether they are preparing for a presentation or wrapping up an assignment for school.

There is also a new way to work across Apple devices with feature such as Universal Control for a single mouse and keyboard to move between Mac and iPad.

Also read: WWDC 2021: Apple's new watchOS 8 focuses on connectivity, mindfulness

Also read: Apple unveils iOS 15 at WWDC 2021