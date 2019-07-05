Xiaomi to launch Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 on July 17 in India; here're the specifications, price and more

Hold your breath! Redmi India has finally announced the launch date of Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 in India. Redmi will launch its budget flagship smartphones in the country on July 17. Xiaomi will also be holding its Mi Pop 2019 fan event on the same day to celebrate its fifth anniversary in India. Both the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 devices are already out in China and the smartphone major will be looking to take on existing market leaders like OnePlus in India.

Redmi K20 Pro was launched in China with flagship-level specifications like an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi k20 Pro also has pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both the Pro and the regular variant also feature Full HD+ 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display that has a 91.6 per cent screen-to-body-ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a huge 4000mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging. On the other hand, the regular Redmi K20 comes with Snapdragon 730.

It's a red alert! We're gearing up to unveil the fastest phone on Earth! #RedmiK20 & #RedmiK20Pro will launch on 17th July 2019. The question is, are you up for it? Can you guess the feature shown in the video? #BelieveTheHype pic.twitter.com/ZUvhXkaa2U - Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 5, 2019

For optics, Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple camera setup comprising of 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary camera. The other two lenses included a 13MP wide-angle shooter and an 8MP sensor. The phone comes with a pop-up camera at the front that houses a 20MP camera. On the other hand, the triple rear camera setup of the Redmi K20 has a 48-MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor.

As for as pricing is concerned, Redmi K20 Pro is priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 24,900) for the base variant of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model can be bought for CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 25,900), whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 27,900). There is also the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant that is priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 29,900) in the Chinese market.

On the other hand, the price of the regular Redmi K20 in China starts at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 19,900) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model are priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 20,900) and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 25,900), respectively.

Connectivity options on both the phones include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also pack a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 Pro particularly has 27W fast charging support, while the Redmi K20 has 18W fast charging.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition unveiled with Iron Man themed finish; here're the details

Also Read: Redmi K20 performance benchmarks show Xiaomi beating rivals Realme, Nokia

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro to take on OnePlus 7 Pro in India