Xiaomi launches Mi A3 in India; prices start at Rs 12,999

Continuing its commitment to Google and Android One program, Xiaomi has launched the Mi A3 in the Indian market. Featuring a super AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple camera module at the rear, the device has been priced aggressively with prices starting at Rs 12,999. Mi A3 succeeds the Mi A2, which was launched around the same time last year.

This new Android One smartphone is powered by octa-core 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The device will be available in two capacities - 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The phone comes with a hybrid dual SIM, of which one of the ports can be used for expanding memory up to 256GB. Running Android Pie out-of-the-box, the phone comes with two guaranteed Android OS updates.

"The all-new Mi A3 will deliver a software experience that is up-to-date and easy to use, with built-in malware protection and regular security updates that keep users safe," says, Jon Gold, Director of Partner Programs, Google.

The device features a 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has splash-proof by P2i coating. Mi A3 features a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor, and even the camera module is also protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Xiaomi says that the 48MP large half-inch sensor allows maximum details to be captured while retaining the quality of the image. At the front is a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi claims to have listened to the user feedback and has added a 3.5mm jack on the Mi 3. With a Type-C charging port, the phone has 4030mAh battery onboard and is accompanied with an 18W fast charger.

Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India said, "With the launch of Mi A3, we are excited to offer our Mi Fans yet another Android One phone with a number of incredible features. Among its several innovative offerings, Mi A3 has triple cameras on the rear featuring a 48MP IMX586 sensor. It also offers a beautiful design that facilitates one-handed usage. We are positive that our Mi Fans and users in India will make the most of the new Mi A3 with a wonderful experience in store for them."

Mi A3 will be available in three colour variants - Kind of Grey, Not just Blue and More than White. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant will be available for Rs 12,999 and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant will be available for Rs 15,999 from August 23 across Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home stores, to start with.

