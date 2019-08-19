Redmi Note 8 live images leaked; launch expected on August 29

The Redmi Note 8 has appeared in some live leaked images days after it was confirmed by a senior Redmi executive. The leaked images show the left edge, a portion of the back and the bottom edge of what might be the Redmi Note 8. Reports suggest that Xiaomi might be planning to launch the Redmi Note 8 in China on August 29, along with a 70-inch Redmi TV.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has confirmed the existence of Redmi Note 8 on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. He also confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 will come with a better camera and bigger battery than the Redmi Note 7 series of smartphone. Considering this, Redmi Note 8 might be the 64MP smartphone the company has talked about in the recent past. It also means that the Redmi Note 8 would get a battery bigger than 4,000mAh.

The leaked images on Slashleaks show the Redmi Note 8 in a metallic black hue. The rear of the device bears an elongated vertical camera bump with visible three camera sensors. The rest of the camera bump is covered by a finger, but the device might have a quad-camera setup at the back. Also, the camera bump is placed in top centre of the device's back, as opposed to the top left corner placement seen on the earlier generations. This is in line with earlier renders of Redmi Note 8.

Glimpse at the left edge shows a SIM card tray which is likely to be a hybrid one. The bottom edge has the 3.5mm audio jack on the left, a USB Type-C port in the middle and the speaker grille along the right. The device has rounded edges which have been seen on previous Redmi devices too.

The device might make an entrance on August 29 with the launch of 70-inch Redmi TV in China. In the Weibo post announcing the launch of Redmi TV, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun replied with a 'thumbs up' to a question whether the Redmi Note 8 will be launched on the same date.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is planning to launch the Android One-affiliated Mi A3 in India on August 21. The device will be available on Amazon India.