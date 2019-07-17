Mi A3 set to launch today at 6:30 pm IST; check specifications, features, price in India

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Android One Device, MiA3 and MiA3 Lite, in Spain at 6:30 pm (IST). Xiaomi's MiA3 will be based on the recently launched Mi CC9e smartphone and it is expected to come with an improved selfie camera with a waterdrop notch on the front and the triple camera with a sleek gradient design at the back.

The Xiaomi MiCC9e smartphone was recently spotted in the database of US FCC with model number M1906F9SH. The model number matches the model number of the Mi CC9e that was launched in China earlier this week. The design of the phone in the US FCC also resembles that of the Mi CC9e with an Android logo at the back. The Mi CC9e Weibo images show a codename "laurel sprout", which is another hint at it being an Android One device. As per the reports, Android One devices come with a "sprout" added to its codename.

As far as the specifications are concerned, MiA3 will run on stock Android 9.0 Pie and come with a 6-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED display. It will be powered by 2.0GHz Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. There will be a 64GB and 128GB storage option on offer. The Mi A3 will not have the NFC support and come with a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The MiA3 will be launched in India in the coming months however; MiA3 Lite is unlikely to make its way to the country. The price of the Mi CC9e in China confirms that the MiA3 will be a sub-15k device targeted at the younger generation. The price of Mi CC9e in China starts from CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, going up to CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, and CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

For Optics, MiA3 will have a 48-MP primary rear camera that will be assisted by an 8-MP and a 2-MP sensor. On the front, there will be a 32-MP selfie camera.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 launched in India: Check out price, specifications

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition unveiled with Iron Man themed finish; here're the details

ALso Read: Xiaomi Mi CC9, CC9e, CC9 Meitu Custom Edition unveiled; check out price, specifications, details