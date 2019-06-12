Xiaomi Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro set for global launch today; check specifications, expected price

Xiaomi will launch the rebranded variants of Redmi K20 series globally as Mi 9T series today at multiple events in Europe. The Redmi flagship was recently launched in China and will be coming to India in the next few weeks. Just like the Redmi K series, Mi 9T will also come in two variants - Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. Among some of the big features, Mi 9T series is expected to come with in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC support, pop-up selfie camera, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Xiaomi will launch Mi 9T series in Madrid, Milan and Paris. The Xiaomi Mi 9T has already been spotted in Philippines and Bulgaria. On the other hand, Mi 9T Pro was spotted in Netherlands. The sightings have pretty much confirmed that the new Xiaomi Mi 9T series phones are the rebranded versions of Redmi K9 and Redmi K9 Pro. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 9T is being sold is Bulgaria for BGN 769.90 or Rs 30,900 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The phone is available on the Bulgarian site Delshop in black colour. In Philippines, Mi 9T is being sold for approximately Rs 25,500 to Rs 28,100 depending on the available storage options.

To recall, the Redmi K20 was priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,200) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant in China. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variants are priced CNY 2,099 (Rs 21,200) and CNY 2,599 (Rs 26,200) respectively in China. On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro starts at CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variants of the Redmi K20 Pro are priced at CNY 2,599 (Rs 26,200), CNY 2,799 (Rs 28,200), and CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,200) respectively.

As far as specifications are concerned, Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro come with Snapdragon 730 SoC and Snapdragon 855 SoC respectively. Both the phones run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with MIUI on top and feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass protection. The phones are said to be backed by a 4000mAh battery.

For Optics, the Mi 9T Pro and Mi 9T comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 48-MP primary sensor. Both the devices also have a 20-MP pop-up selfie shooter as well.

