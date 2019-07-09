Xiaomi Redmi K20: Teaser released on Flipkart, to launch along with Redmi K20 Pro on July 17

Xiaomi has teased its mid-range flagship Redmi K20 series smartphone on Flipkart. The Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi will launch the phone on July 17. The Flipkart exclusive Redmi K20 series smartphones will come with flagship Snapdragon processor, AI triple cameras, a new Aura Prime design and in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series was launched in China in May and both, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, phones have been teased multiple times in India. Both the Redmi K20 series devices will be looking to take on existing market leaders like OnePlus in India.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has announced Alpha Sale for the Redmi K-series phones on July 12. During the Alpha Sale period, buyers can reserve a unit much before the launch date for a token amount of Rs 855 across Mi.com and Flipkart. In case a person, who pre-booked the Redmi K20 series smartphone, doesn't buy the device, the amount will be refunded to the respective Mi.com account. Early buyers on Flipkart will be given the amount back in the form of coupon that can be redeemed on the platform.

Redmi K20 Pro was launched in China with flagship-level specifications like an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi k20 Pro also has pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both the Pro and the regular variant also feature Full HD+ 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display that has a 91.6 per cent screen-to-body-ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a huge 4000mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging. On the other hand, the regular Redmi K20 comes with Snapdragon 730.

For optics, Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple camera setup comprising of 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary camera. The other two lenses included a 13MP wide-angle shooter and an 8MP sensor. The phone comes with a pop-up camera at the front that houses a 20MP camera. On the other hand, the triple rear camera setup of the Redmi K20 has a 48-MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor.

As for as pricing is concerned, Redmi K20 Pro is priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 24,900) for the base variant of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model can be bought for CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 25,900), whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 27,900). There is also the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant that is priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 29,900) in the Chinese market.

On the other hand, the price of the regular Redmi K20 in China starts at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 19,900) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model are priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 20,900) and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 25,900), respectively.

Connectivity options on both the phones include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also pack a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 Pro particularly has 27W fast charging support, while the Redmi K20 has 18W fast charging.

