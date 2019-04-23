Xiaomi unveils new ultra slim MiTVs with sizes up to 65-inch; here's all we know

Xiaomi announced a new line of MiTVs which are not only premium but also affordable. The new range of TV includes 'full-screen' Mi TV series and a 65-inch Mural TV or ART TV. The full-screen Mi TV E series models come in 32-inch, 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes. The series also comes with new slim-frame and ultra-narrow bezels and included Bluetooth powered voice remote. On the other hand, the 65-inch Mural TV comes with a 4K display and far-field microphones.

As per the report by GizmoChina, Xiaomi TVs are powered by the quad-core 64-bit processor. They also come in three different variants: 1GB RAM and 4GB flash storage, 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage and 2GB RAM and 8GB of storage. The new 32-inch Mi TV comes in a Slim-Frame and includes 1GB RAM and 4GB of storage. While the 43-inch Mi TV model comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage. The 55-inch and 65-inch Mi TV models feature 2GB RAM and 8GB of storage.

The 65-inch Mural TV features a picture frame mode and AI voice assistant for hands-free voice controls. As the name suggests. Mural TV can also be used as the piece of art thanks to its design and 13.9 mm thickness.

As far as the connectivity options are concerned, Xiaomi Mi TVs include Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), Wi-Fi connectivity, and Bluetooth-powered voice remote for operating the TVs with voice commands. The new Slim-Frame Mi TVs also run Patchwall OS interface on top of the Android.

Lastly, the 32-inch Slim-Frame Mi TV is priced at 1,099 Yuan (approximately Rs 11,404) while the 43-inch Slim-Frame Mi TV costs 1,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 20,744). On the other hand, the 55-inch Slim-Frame Mi TV will cost 2,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 31,122) while the top-end model with a 65-inch display will go on sale for 3,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 41,499).

Edited By: Udit Verma

