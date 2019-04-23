OnePlus 7 Pro to be the most expensive OnePlus device ever

OnePlus will break its tradition next month and launch two devices - OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. However, this won't be the only thing that sets this year's launch apart from all the previous ones. The Chinese phone major may very well unveil its most expensive device in 2019. OnePlus phones have garnered love and admiration from the buyers owing to its top-of-the-line specs at affordable prices. But, this could change soon with OnePlus 7 Pro, and the culprit here will mostly be the new display panel!

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said in an interview with The Verge that the new OnePlus 7 Pro device will include a significant display upgrade and a 5G option. Lau also said that the company is spending over three times as much on its display this year than on previous models. This spending would naturally trickle down to the customers. Lau also called the new device beautiful and added that it was fast and smooth. "Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it!" he had said.

There have been several leaks of OnePlus 7 devices and one of the leaks talk about the Quad HD+ Super AMOLED "90Hz" display. The traditional smartphones come with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, meaning they refresh 60 times per second. To a normal user, a phone that has a refresh rate of 60Hz may look extremely smooth, until it is put side by side with a phone that refreshes faster. So, OnePlus 7 Pro's 90Hz refresh rate would not only ensure smoother and more fluid animation but will also cost more. So far, only Razer Phone and Asus ROG Phone have included displays with faster screen refresh rates.

Beyond the refresh rates, there are rumours that the Pro version of OnePlus 7 could also come with 5G support. However, OnePlus isn't speaking a lot about incorporating 5G capabilities into the phone, at least for now. But if it does, the price could skyrocket and OnePlus could even venture into the $1,000 range.

Even if OnePlus 7 Pro doesn't come with 5G support and faster refresh rate, the phone would still be more expensive as it would be the first OnePlus device with a triple camera setup, stereo speakers, curved edge display, Qualcomm's latest chip and pop-up selfie camera.

