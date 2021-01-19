Yamaha Music India launches two models of AV receivers

Yamaha, a leader in the home entertainment segment, has launched two new RX-V AV receivers in the Indian market. Designed to transform home entertainment experience across gaming and streaming movies and music, Yamaha Music India believes the launch will help the company further strengthen its position.

"We've modernised the AV receiver to fit your emerging needs - from the rising size and resolution of TV screens to the speed and life-like realism of the latest gaming consoles and platforms. We're here to ensure that your gear is ready for these latest innovations, complementing the stunning visuals on your screen with thrilling sound all around you," said M.V, Prasad, Business Head, Consumer Audio, Yamaha Music India.

The new RX-V line has been redesigned and built on the foundation of performance and power. The new design includes a high-resolution LCD and a jog dial with touch-sensitive buttons. To be compatible with the new age dynamic displays, it supports 8K, HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+. Be it 4k or 8k content, Yamaha claims that both the models are designed to support and pass through the highest resolution content available. The two new AV receivers feature 8K HDMI inputs - three on the RX-V6A (7 inputs total) and all four inputs on the RX-V4A. All inputs on the RX-V4A and the RX-V6A support Dolby Vision. The AC receivers are designed for gameplay with auto low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rates (VRR), quick frame transport (QFT) and quick media switching (QMS). This is especially helpful for compatibility Ultra HD TVs, 8k panels and upcoming gaming platforms. Even the HDMI wired output has been boosted to 300mA.

Both models come with an entire suite of MusicCast capabilities and app control, including Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, built-in music streaming services and multi-room audio. The MusicCast Surround allows optional wireless MusicCast speakers to be paired and used as surrounds in a 5.1-ch setup without the need for speaker wire to the AV receiver.

RX-V6A, the 7.2 channel 100 WAV receiver has been priced at Rs 64,490 and the 5.1 channel 80 W RX-V4A receiver will be available for Rs 47,490.

Gurgaon-based Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan. Founded in 2008, it offers the full line of Yamaha musical instruments, Pro audio and audio-visual equipment in the Indian market.

