TCL launches AI-powered, IoT-enabled smart TV and ACs in India

TCL Corporation has announced the launch of a smart range of AI-powered televisions and air conditioners in the Indian market. The company has introduced next-generation 'AI x IoT' concept with its C8 AI Android TV Series, TCL Home APP and wide range of Smart Air Conditioners. One of the leading names in consumer electronics in the world, TCL aims to disrupt the home entertainment and comfort space with its focus on AI-driven smart TVs and IoT-enabled ACs.

The new 4K AI TV range from TCL features Dolby Vision and WCG for an enhanced and vivid viewing with deep and vibrant colours. It boasts Onkyo speaker and Dolby Atmos technology to maximise the sound quality. It runs on Android Pie (9.0) system with a built-in Google assistant and will be available in two sizes - 55-inch screen (55C8) and a 65-inch screen (65C8). Some of the smart features include hands-free voice control for controlling TVs such as switching it on/off, changing channels as well as controlling other smart home devices such as sweeping robots, curtains and lights, MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) for making pictures smoother with both TV signal and multimedia signal. The 55-inch C8 4k AI TV has been priced at Rs 49,990 and the 65-inch at Rs 69,990. '

Along with the 4k Android TV, TCL has also launched IoT-enabled smart ACs. Claimed to be AI-powered with ultra-inverter technology, the air conditioners are high on energy savings and designed for India's extreme climatic conditions. According to the company, the high-density filter and silver ion filtration technology used maximises air purification by removing bacteria from the environment and lending a fresh breath of cool and anti-bacterial air. TCL smart ACs also come with gold fin condenser and evaporator for durability and are powered by TCL AI x IoT System, with options such as hotspot or Wi-Fi control, voice-based commands, app control, and more.

The AC comes in three modular variants, namely the Turbo series, the Smart series and the Elite series. The elite range of TCL Air condition can be optimally controlled via TCL AI Android TV as well as TCL Home APP. It is claimed to offer cooling performance with ultra-tropical working till 60 degrees Celsius and ultra-fast cooling in 30 seconds. The ACs also run high on energy-saving capability and ultra-low frequency operation with a minimum of 300 units per hour consumption. The Smart Series boasts of Smart home connectivity wherein the ACs can be controlled via TV, Mobile and Google Home. It is claimed to run on a cutting-edge AI inverter algorithm and a smart diagnosis that enables low refrigerant detection and error detection. Depending upon the series and its features, these air conditioners are available in 1t, 1.5t and 2t capacities ranging from Rs 26,990 to Rs 40,990

TCL has also introduced its multifaceted Home app that can transform the mobile phone into a remote control. Users can choose between using remote or control the TV or other appliance through voice-based commands using the app.

Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL says, "As the year 2019 comes to a close, we are much delighted to bring to the Indian market our prized offering; the line of AI & IoT powered smart air-conditioners and AI Android TVs that are setting the electronic and digital sector aflame by revolutionising and re-imagining the vistas of home entertainment and home appliances through its AI-synched technology. Our latest product offerings are a glimpse into the future. TCL prides on its unfaltering dedication to customer satisfaction and technological innovation as it tirelessly strives to bring you the best electronic and smart AI devices."

TCL has invested Rs 2,000 crore in the country, which includes setting up a panel factory in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, sponsoring IPL's Delhi Capital in this season of the league and more.

