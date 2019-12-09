Vivo V17 India launch: Check out prices, features, other details

Chinese phone maker Vivo launched V17 smartphone in India on Monday. Vivo V17 will have a 6.44-inch display with 32MP sun-screen front camera, a quad rear camera with 8GB RAM. The V17 is priced at Rs 22,990. The phone has a tiny punch hole for front camera, that is 2.98mm small.

Vivo V17 features and design

The V17 has a super amoled display. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The thickness of V17 is 8.54 mm and the weight is 176 gramme. It runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM.

Vovo V17 colors

The phone will be available in two colors - glacier ice and midnight ocean.

Vivo V17 display and camera

Vivo V17 comes with iView Display and 'Super Night Mode' on its 48MP quad camera and 32MP front selfie camera. The quad-camera set consists of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor for ultrawide shots, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Vivo V17 price

V17 phone is priced at Rs 22,990. The phone will be available on both online and offline platforms from December 17.