Xiaomi Mi CC9, CC9e, CC9 Meitu Custom Edition unveiled; check out price, specifications, details

Xiaomi has launched Mi CC9, Mi CC9e and Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition smartphones in China. The Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e come with a triple camera setup at the back with a sleek gradient design and a water drop notch design on the front side. Meanwhile, there is not much to differentiate between MiCC9 and Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition except for its RAM, storage, and colour variant.

Xiaomi Mi CC9

As far as the specifications are concerned, Xiaomi Mi CC9 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor and an Adreno 616 GPU paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options. The storage can further be expanded using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The Mi CC9 packs a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

For optics, Mi CC9 comes with a 48-MP primary camera , an 8-MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and another 2-MP sensor for depth of field. On the front, there is a 32-MP selfie camera with features like Mimoji Shooting, AI Portrait Mode, 3D Beauty, Front Panorama, Gesture Photo, Front HDR, Front Screen Fill, Face Recognition, AI Smart Beauty, and more.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 price in China has been set at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Mi CC9 will be available in Blue Planet, Dark Prince, and White Lover colour options.

Xiaomi Mi CC9e

Xiaomi Mi CC9e comes with a 6-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED display and is powered by 2.0GHz Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. There is 64GB and 128GB storage options on offer. The Mi CC9e does not come with NFC support, and comes with a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It weighs 173.8 grams and measures 153.48x71.85x8.4mm.

The price of Mi CC9e starts from CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, going up to CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, and CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition comes with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,000). The Meitu Custom Edition will be available in White gradient finish only.

The Mi CC9 and Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition phones will go on sale on July 5 in China, while the Mi CC9e will go on sale on July 9.

Edited By: Udit Verma

