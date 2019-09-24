Xiaomi unveils Mi 9 Pro 5G with 30W wireless fast charging, Snapdragon 855+

Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its Mi 9 Pro 5G, an upgraded version of its Mi 9 Pro featuring a better chipset, next-gen connectivity and faster charging. The device will even come in a 4G variant, with all the bells and whistles that places it above already successful Mi 9.

For starters, the Mi 9 Pro 5G runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The 5G modem on this chip supports all three major Chinese carriers. The keep temperatures under control, the device even features vapour chamber cooling. The screen up front is the same 6.39-inch 1080p OLED panel, but now with professional calibration.

In the optics department, Mi Pro 5G has the same camera setup as the Mi 9 - a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens. The 20MP selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop notch at the front. Xiaomi claims that it has upgraded the software a great deal to make sure that Mi 9 Pro's cameras perform to the best of their capabilities.

ALSO READ:Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix Alpha with 'wraparound' display, 108MP camera for Rs 2 lakh

Charging is another space where Mi 9 Pro 5G features some major upgrades. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. Xiaomi has equipped the device with 30W wireless fast charging which can completely recharge the battery within 69 minutes. The special wireless charging dock is fan-cooled to keep the device cool when charging. There is also a 40W wired fast charger included in the box. The Mi 9 Pro 5G can even charge other devices wirelessly, thanks to its 10W Qi compatible reverse charging.

Prices for the Mi 9 Pro 5G will begin from CNY 3,699 for the 8/128GB variant. The 8/256GB variant will cost CNY 3,799. The 12/256GB and 12/512GB variants will cost CNY4,099 and CNY4,299 respectively. The device will be first launched in China.

ALSO READ:Redmi Note 8 variant with 8GB RAM, new colour options spotted: Here's all we know