LG Q52 with 48MP quad cameras, 4000mAh battery might be in works

LG launched the K52 last month for European, Asian, Latin American, and Middle Eastern markets. The company is now bringing the smartphone to its home market although with a different moniker. Reportedly, it will be called the LG Q52 in South Korea. A slew of hands-on photos has leaked that suggests the similarity between specifications of Q52 and K52.

Going by the leaked images, the LG Q52 might come with a quad-camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. The triple LED flash is also the same design as the one on LG K52. For selfies, there is a 13MP selfie camera on the punch-hole display. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch LCD with 720p resolution.

The LG Q52 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card. The smartphone will pack a 4000mAh battery under the hood but whether there will be fast charging on this one is not confirmed yet. The design of the smartphone also looks exactly the same where you have the fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button on the left side. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom of LG Q52.

For the price, the LG K52 costs EUR 200 in Germany, which should mean it will cost around KRW 268,000. But according to some local reports, the LG Q52 might end up costing KRW 300,000 in the company's home market. This is bumped-up pricing but why LG would go for it for its home market seems a little surprising. LG might sweeten the deal with some freebies, but we are not sure of them until the LG Q52 makes its official appearance in the markets.