Micromax IN Note 1 vs Realme Narzo 20: The budget smartphone war between their specifications, features, price

Micromax has launched the IN Note 1 as its top-class smartphone that looks to take on products from Chinese brands. Micromax has amply said it wants to shake up the market, so much so that it succeeds in wresting the top position it once held from the Chinese players. All the hope is on the IN Note 1. The Micromax IN Note 1 is strategically priced at Rs 10,999 for the base variant. The hardware that you get for this price includes a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. This is the same processor that you get on a popular phone, the Realme Narzo 20.

The Narzo 20A was launched a few weeks back with a mid-range MediaTek Helio G85 processor with HyperEngine features to aid gaming. It is found to be a good processor when it comes to handling most heavy tasks, which is why Micromax's IN Note 1 is convincingly in competition with the Narzo 20. Not just the processor but the IN Note 1 also has a set of features to counter the Narzo 20 for the price of Rs 10,999. Here is a comparison between the specifications, prices, and features between the two phones.

Micromax IN Note 1 vs Realme Narzo 20

Display: The IN Note 1 has a 6.67-inch 1080p display while the Narzo 20 has a 6.5-inch 720p display. In terms of camera arrangement, the Narzo 20 has a notch on top while the IN Note 1 has a punch-hole in the centre. Clearly, the IN Note 1 is a winner on account of a larger display with more resolution.

Processor: The IN Note 1 and Narzo 20 are both powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor with eight cores and a clock speed of up to 2.0GHz. For graphics, the processor is coupled with a Mali-G52 GPU on both smartphones. In theory, both smartphones should work similarly, and their output will likely be all the same.

RAM and Storage: The IN Note 1 and Narzo 20 both have 4GB of RAM and two storage options of 64GB and 128GB. Both smartphones support microSD card expansion, as well. None is winner or loser here.

Cameras: The IN Note 1 has a 48MP main camera, so does the Narzo 20. So you have a theoretical similarity here unless there is a difference in the kind of photography they have to offer. Of course, both phones have more sensors, but it is the main camera that should matter the most. The IN Note 1 has a 5MP secondary and two 2MP cameras while the Narzo 20 has an 8MP secondary camera and a 2MP third camera. For selfies, the IN Note 1 has a 16MP camera but the Narzo 20 only has an 8MP camera.

It is difficult to declare a winner here because these camera numbers do not necessarily translate into the relative performance and that is something that we will know only when we see camera samples from both the phones. But, for what it is worth, IN Note 1 has more cameras than the Narzo 20.

Battery: The Micromax IN Note 1 has a 5000mAh battery but the Narzo 20 has a 6000mAh battery. Both come with 18W fast charging and reverse charging features. In this department, the Narzo 20 is a clear winner.

Operating System: The Micromax IN Note 1 and Realme Narzo 20 both run on Android 10. But the biggest difference is that the IN Note 1 uses stock Android while Narzo 20 has the Realme UI skin on top, which is full of bloatware and unwanted apps. Micromax is giving clean software, the way Google has meant it to be. Micromax is also promising two years of Android upgrades, which means the IN Note 1 will get Android 11, as well as Android 12 as and when they become available. Micromax is clearly the winner here to have gone for stock Android experience.

Price: Micromax IN Note 1 starts at Rs 10,999 while the Narzo 20 starts at Rs 10,499 right now. There is a difference of Rs 500 in favour of Realme here but this difference should be addressed wisely because, from a bigger perspective, the Micromax IN Note 1 seems a better deal, at least on paper.