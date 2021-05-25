Microsoft Build 2021: Everything that Microsoft may announce, how to watch live stream

Highlights Microsoft Build 2021 will likely see announcements on Windows, Cloud technologies, 365 and more.

The company will announce the roadmap for its web browser Edge.

Microsoft Teams is likely to get a substantial upgrade with several new cross-service integrations.

After Google, it is Microsoft's turn to showcase what it has been working on lately as well as its future roadmap for its products and services. Microsoft Build 2021 is about to kick off later today (May 25), and the tech major is expected to make a slew of announcements during the virtual-only event.

Since this is Microsoft's developers' conference, the company is bound to share updates on its Windows platform. Several recent rumours have hinted at a big revamp in the works, and Microsoft is anticipated to shed more light on the same during the event.

You can catch the Microsoft Build 2021 keynote on Tuesday at 9:30 pm IST. The keynote will be kicked off by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and will be streamed live on mybuild.microsoft.com as well as the Microsoft YouTube channel.

Microsoft Build 2021: Everything company may announce today

Windows 10 update - The revamp will likely be focused on the visual UI of Windows, with elements bringing about a more fluent look, possibly making their way to the spotlight. These may include changes like rounded window corners and floating system dialogs, along with new fonts and icons.

Another possible update might include the fusion of Windows 10X elements into other parts of Windows and Microsoft products. Windows 10X was killed as a standalone product earlier, but Microsoft is expected to bring some of its features to the main Windows systems.

These updates will likely be shared during the two sessions addressing Windows: "What's new for Windows desktop application development" and "What's new in Windows 10 for ALL developers."

Edge - Other than Windows, Microsoft has been in the limelight recently because of Microsoft Edge. Earlier this month, the company announced the end-of-life for its Internet Explorer desktop application due next year. It is anticipated to shed more light on the same and the subsequent transition to Microsoft Edge for its user base.

Office - Much like Google with its Workspace during the IO 2021, Microsoft is expected to double down its productivity tools and services. For this, the company will likely bring in a slew of improvements to Microsoft 365, meaning new capabilities for Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and the rest.

Teams - Microsoft has been working hard on Teams to make it the preferred option for remote workers since the beginning of the pandemic last year. The company is likely to build on this during the event, announcing more integrations for better data handling and transfer through the service.

Cloud - Numerous sessions lined up for Build 2021 include the word cloud in their description. Microsoft is hence likely to introduce a range of new ways in which its cloud technologies empower several of its services. An example of this might be the hybrid cloud technology by the firm that lets it use both offsite and onsite computing power.

There will, of course, be other events at the Microsoft Build 2021, like Virtual Training Days, Cloud Skills Challenge, Product Roundtables and more. The event is set to go live later today (May 25) and continue until May 27. Anyone interested can attend the event for free.