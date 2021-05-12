Milagrow founder Rajeev Karwal, man behind Made-in-India robots, dies of Covid 19

Rajeev Karwal, founder Chairman of Milagrow Robots, on Wednesday morning died of Covid 19. Karwal was on ventilator support for almost a week before he succumbed. Karwal was known for his contribution to the Indian electronics space. He was known for bringing LG Corp into India in 1997 and transforming the company as their VP of Sales and Marketing. He was known for his brand-building efforts at LG, ONIDA, Philips and Electrolux, where he became part of the senior management. Milagrow was set up in 2007 for management consultancy and by 2012 the company transitioned to making robots for residential and industrial use.

Milagrow's robots were of significance during Covid times as hospitals started using Milagrow's humanoid to help doctors. The first hospital humanoid ELF was deployed in the advanced COVID-19 ward at AIIMS, Delhi to shield doctors and healthcare care workers from infecting the virus.

Karwal, in his recent interviews, had spoken about Milagrow's growth, which did well in the backdrop of the pandemic as the demand for robots increased for house help as well as for educational purposes.

Karwal's career spanned over three decades as an entrepreneur. Crunchbase defines Karwal as "perhaps the only senior executive in the Consumer Durables space in India to have had manufacturers view as well as that of a consumer electronics retailer." In the early 2000s, Karwal rose as an entrepreneur and was referred to as the poster boy of the consumer durables industry.