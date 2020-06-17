Apple iPhone 12 design leaks show sharp edges similar to iPhone 4

With the launch of iPhone 12, Apple is said to revamping the exterior design of its smartphone. Since the launch of iPhone X in 2017, the consumer electronics company has followed the same design scheme in most of its iPhones.

US-based Apple reseller Jin Store revealed the refreshed design in a new leak on Twitter. The tweet said, "The sides are squared off, just like the rumoured #iPhone12 #iPhone12Pro."

The new schematic moulds in the image show Apple is switching the next iPhone to an angular design, similar to the iPhone 4. This has been a long-awaited change among the iPhone users and fans, who complained about the slippery rounded corners Apple has used since the iPhone 6.

Schematics also reveal that Apple is releasing four variants of iPhone this year. Apple has not reduced the notch and there's no sign of LiDAR camera. The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to come with 5G for all models and A14 SoC chipset.

Also Read: Coronavirus fallout: SoftBank's ride-hailing service Grab lays off over 300 employees

Also Read: China's Great Wall Motors signs $1 billion MoU with Maharashtra; border tensions with India escalate

Also Read: This pharma share hits fresh 52-week high after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake