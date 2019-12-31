Apple plans to enter gaming industry; e-sports PC likely to be priced at $5,000

Apple Inc is looking to enter the PC gaming industry in 2020. The Cupertino, California based tech giant is likely to launch a high-end e-sports Mac at its annual WWDC conference in 2020. Apple's a new e-sports PC is expected to be a high priced unit and will cost around $ 5,000.

The global e-sports market revenue in 2019 has increased by 26.7 per cent to around $1.1 billion as compared to 2018. According to a report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News, this will be the first time Apple will enter the PC gaming industry. However, the company still hasn't disclosed whether the gaming computer will be a MacBook Pro or an iMac.

Apple, in September 2019, has entered the gaming industry with its Apple Arcade subscription service. Apple Arcade, which costs Rs 99 in India, allows subscribers to play games on iPhones, iPads, Apple TV and Mac systems. The gaming service also allows up to six members to share the subscription in its family plan.

Currently, Apple Arcade service is offering over100 games in different genres like -- action, adventure, puzzle and more. Additionally, the company also releases new games every month. In addition to these games, one can also use Siri Remote control the games. Some of the Apple Arcade games also support third-party controllers -- Xbox's wireless controller, PlayStation's DualShock 4 and MFi controllers.

Moreover, there are also rumours that Apple is also planning to update its 11-inch iPad and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with triple-lens camera setup at the rear, similar to an iPhone 11 Pro.

