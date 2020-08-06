Coronavirus pandemic: GOQii launches smartwatch with pulse oximeter at Rs 5,999

To assist early detection and management of coronavirus, GOQii has launched a smartwatch that measures pulse oximeter and body temperature. GOQii says given the nature of the virus and its rapid spread, the key in controlling its numbers is early detection and confinement of the suspected cases. With the smartwatch, an individual can immediately get a sense of changes in their vitals and co-relate to a bigger health problem.

Lower oxygen rate has been identified as a common concern amongst COVID-19 patients. GOQii Smart Vital's integrated pulse oximeter measures the rate of oxygen in the blood and will give real-time updates of variation in blood oxygen levels. It can also track body temperature, along with heart rate and blood pressure. The watch can also detect sleep, steps, calories and heart rate. The smart-watch can be connected to a centralized dashboard that enables remote monitoring of a large user group. This monitoring is continuous and would require minimal user intervention. However, it is only a screening device and not a medical device.

"We are on the path of innovation with GOQii Smart Vital that will help in detection, isolation and monitoring of coronavirus cases. The key is to understand your symptoms and correlate them to changes in body vitals. As we battle the pandemic, this smart device will enable you to understand your health better while you Keep A Watch on crucial parameters such as blood oxygen levels, body temperature, heart rate & blood pressure. The moment you detect temperature changes coupled with low blood oxygen levels, you know you have to contact your healthcare provider and get tested," says, Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii.

"The GOQii Vital 3.0 was handed over to Mumbai, Jalandhar and Nashik police, and we have seen the impact it has had on our police force. It helped them in quick detection and isolation thus ensuring that the virus does not spread. Using such devices will eventually become a necessity as we are slowly gearing to resume normal life", said Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in the press release.

Priced at Rs 5,999, the Vital is waterproof and features a 1.3-inch full-screen touch display. Other than tracking sleep, body temperature, SpO2, heart rate and more, it also features eight exercise modes. The watch can be paired with the Goqii app, and receive push notifications such as messages, calls, Whatsapp, Facebook and more.

With increasing concerns about data privacy, GOQii says all data collected is subjected to HIPAA, GDPR and relevant data privacy guidelines.

GOQii has been involved with several projects in the remote health monitoring space across the country and will launch a specialised application and dashboard to enable remote monitoring for COVID-19 care centers and home quarantine solutions for housing societies soon.

GOQii has also partnered with German health tech startup, Thryve, to conduct a clinical study for the early detection of COVID-19 infections based on data collected by its wearables. Thryve focuses on aggregation and analysis of health data generated by wearables, medical devices and other health data sources. The company is working with the German government on preventing COVID-19 spread through wearable devices.

