Dyson launches Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier with heater for Rs 61,900

With the onset of winters and rising air pollution in the country, UK-based Dyson has launched a new air purifier with heating functionality in the Indian market. Dyson claims that the Cryptomic technology destroys formaldehyde continuously at a molecular level transforming potentially harmful gas into small amounts of water and carbon dioxide.

"Harnessing Dyson's expertise in chemistry, sensing, filtration and fluid dynamics, Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic machines are engineered to be the total air purification solution for your home - removing ultra-fine particles, odours, gases and destroying formaldehyde, continuously," says Charlie Park, Global Category Director for Environmental Control.

The new Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier automatically senses the indoor air pollution and activates the machine to purify throughout the whole room, capturing 99.95% of ultrafine particles and destroying formaldehyde continuously.

The air purifier houses an LCD that displays PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO2 in the air. It also displays which particles and gases the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic machine is automatically sensing in real-time. A unique Dyson algorithm processes the input from three sensors and then displays air quality readings in real-time - lasers measure and detect ultrafine particles, a separate sensor detects the amount of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) such as formaldehyde, benzene, and Nitrogen Dioxide and the third sensor measures relative humidity and temperature.

Dyson air purifiers feature vacuum-sealed H-13 Glass HEPA and Activated Carbon filters. And the nine metres of condensed and sealed borosilicate microfiber filters capture 99.95 per cent of ultrafine pollutants as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria, pollen and mould spores. Activated carbon filters, which have been coated with Tris (Trishydroxymethylaminomethane) to increase absorption efficiency, remove odours, domestic fumes and gases including Nitrogen Dioxide and Benzene. Unlike majority of air purifier manufacturers who gauge performance using a laboratory test method called 'Clean Air Delivery Rate', Dyson has created its lab test - 'POLAR' test. The latter is based on a larger living room size, with no added fan. Eight sensors in the corners of the room and one sensor in the centre collect air quality data every 5 seconds, detecting particles of indoor air pollution that are 300 times narrower than a human hair.

This new Cryptomic technology uses unique catalytic coating, with the same structure as the Cryptomelane mineral. Its billions of atom-sized tunnels are the optimal size and shape to trap and destroy formaldehyde, breaking it down into tiny amounts of water and CO2.

Along with cleaning the air, the air purifier also has an in-built heating functionality that maintains the desired room temperature. Using thermostat heat control, the heating functionality is automatically switched to standby mode once the desired temperature is reached, and the machine automatically switches back on once it senses a drop in the temperature.

Another unique feature of Dyson air purifiers is the 350 degrees oscillation. There is also a diffused mode where baffle moves to block the front aperture, diverting air through the rear of the annular loop at a 45-degree angle. Due to the wider aperture, a more diffused airflow is created, uses less energy and generating less noise.

According to Dyson, the Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic projects 290 litres of purified air per second to every corner of the room.

Accompanied by remote control, the air purifier can also be controlled by the Dyson Link app available for iOS and Android devices. The Dyson Link app enables to track indoor and outdoor pollution, temperature and humidity levels and can be used to control the machine and keep a tap on the filter life. It also supports full Over the Air Update Capability (OTA). It is also Alexa compatible.

Priced at Rs 61,900.00, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic is available on Dyson.in, across six DysonDemo in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai; and to other cities through Direct to home. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool is also available on Amazon, Flipkart, and in select Croma stores.

