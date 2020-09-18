FAU-G not Sushant Singh Rajput's idea: Mumbai court passes order against rumours

The Bombay City Civil Court has passed an interim order against unknown persons, restraining them from posting and reposting social media messages asserting that the online game FAU-G was the brainchild of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court, in its order passed on Thursday, September 17 said that the "miscreants/anti-social elements" disseminating "false and defamatory tweets, videos, and messages" on several social media platforms will be prosecuted "in furtherance of the criminal complaint already filed before the law enforcement authorities."

The restraining order was passed by the court after it was approached by private companies GOQii Technologies Private Limited and Sudio nCore Private Limited.

The firms had claimed that they and others associated with them, including ambassador actor Akshay Kumar, were being "caused great hardship" by the alleged libelous messages, videos, etc being circulated on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, and YouTube.

The companies also issued a press statement stating that if any "miscreant or anti-social element disseminates any false tweets, videos, and/or messages on any social media platforms" against them or those associated with them shall be liable for contempt of court.

The legal counsel of the two companies furnished several screenshots before the court showing the alleged defamatory messages posted on these platforms.

The firms maintained that the rumours were false and baseless and also submitted several complaints filed with several police stations in Mumbai.

In the past few days, social media was abuzz with how the FAU-G game, announced by Akshay Kumar following the PUBG ban in India, was allegedly Sushant Singh Rajput's idea. Kumar is GOQii's brand ambassador and has been endorsing their smart health products.