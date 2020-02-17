Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale kicks off; iPhone XS available at lowest-ever price, Google Pixel 3A priced Rs 27,999

Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale starts today, February 17. The e-commerce firm's five-day Mobiles Bonanza sale is offering discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI and flash sales on smartphones. Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale will be open until February 21.

Furthermore, the Bengaluru based firm is also providing an additional 10 per cent discount on transactions done with Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

Here are some of the best deals on Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale:

Smartphones under Rs 15,000

Flipkart's is offering Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x for a starting price of Rs 11,990 and Rs 13,990 respectively. The Samsung Galaxy A50 and Realme XT are now available for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. Motorola's Moto G8 is offered at Rs 11,999, Xiaomi Mi A3 is available for Rs 11,999, and Nokia 7.2 is priced Rs 15,499 during the Mobiles Bonanza sale.

Smartphones under Rs 30,000

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, which was priced Rs 41,990, is available for Rs 26,990. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition smartphone comes with one of the best smartphone cameras in 2019 and goes up against the likes of OnePlus 7 Pro.

The Realme's 2019 flagship Realme X2 Pro receives a price cut of Rs 2,000 and is available for a starting price of Rs 27,999. During the sale, the gaming smartphone Black Shark 2 is also available at starting price of Rs 29,999. The Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6z are available for Rs 24,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. The Honor 20 is available at Rs 21,999.

The Google Pixel 3A, during Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza sale, is available starting Rs 27,999 instead of its original price of Rs 39,999. The Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch full-HD+ display, 8MP selfie camera, 12.2MP rear camera, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 670 SoC.

Smartphones over Rs 30,000

In Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza sale, iPhone XS is available at a lowest-ever price and is offered at a starting price of Rs 54,999. Apple's current flagship iPhone 11 is available starting Rs 64,900 and is also offered at no cost EMI starting Rs 10,817 per month. On the other hand, iPhone 8 is available for Rs 35,999.

Samsung's current flagship, Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced starting Rs 66,999 instead of launch price of Rs 74,000. Samsung Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs 73,999 against the launch price of Rs 83,000.

