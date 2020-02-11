Google aims to educate users about best internet practices, launches 'PehleSafety' campaign

To create awareness around internet safety and reiterate its efforts to protect netizens, Google India has introduced a new comprehensive public outreach campaign #PehleSafety. The idea is to educate people about best practices and encourage them to take actions for staying safe online.

Google is vested in educating people about best practices for staying safe online, as well as to walk them through specific actions they can take to lock down and protect their online presence. Over the course of last year, Google has launched a far-reaching campaign to inform users about online security, and the steps they can take to keep their internet experience safe. Google worked with top YouTube influencers to spread the word on online safety and launched step-by-step tools such as the Security Checkup and Password Checkup that can help users strengthen their Google Account security and address issues in minutes. Using the Password Checkup webpage, users can learn about the compromised and weak passwords used across apps and services. Whereas Security Checkup highlights issues such as apps and sites that may have access to sensitive information, highlights security events such as recent signs and more. Google says hundreds of millions of users visit the Security Checkup each year.

In addition, Google has also launched an extensive internet security campaign along with Data Security Council of India (DSCI), aiming at reaching out to millions of end-users and educating them about best practices for staying safe online.

Saikat Mitra, Director, Trust & Safety, Google India said, "The safety of our users remains our highest priority, and we are committed to working toward protecting our users, products, and everything that is so valuable about the internet. We believe that education is a crucial aspect of online security."

Google's products are built on a strong foundation of security that automatically protects users and their data from a wide range of threats. For instance, Google's automatic Gmail spam and phishing filters block 99.9 per cent of suspicious or dangerous emails before they reach users. Google also blocks billions of bad ads (those that violate policies on our own and partners' sites). On average, Google blocks 100 bad ads per second, securing and protecting users and ensuring a safe browsing experience.

Google's custom-built infrastructure protects its data centres and servers while layers of advanced encryption ensure the protection of user data across Chrome and Gmail.

Moreover, Google constantly looks out for risks and automatically blocks a wide range of security threats to protect users.

While Google's products are designed to surface the most authoritative sources of content, there are instances where people with malicious intents are able to seed content on the internet that is designed to mislead people. Using artificial intelligence in automated systems, Google is able to detect and remove the malicious content.

Also Read: Delhi Election Results Live Updates: Delhi listens to AAP ki baat! No Entry for Congress

Also Read: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman lists 7 green shoots in Indian economy

Also Read: 'Very competent doctors': Nirmala Sitharaman takes dig at Manmohan Singh in Lok Sabha