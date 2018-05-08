Google I/O 2018: Android P, Google Assistant, AI and more to feature on first day

The Google annual developer conference, I/O 2018 will be held from May 8 to May 10 2018 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The event will feature product updates, details about Android P. Google Assistant, Wear OS and more. Google is also expected to reveal new features in the world of artificial intelligence and augmented reality to take on Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft.

The event follows two other major developer conferences, Facebook's F8 and Microsoft's Build. Both conferences discussed data privacy issues that seem to be plaguing most big internet companies. With Big Data comes big responsibility and Google has the biggest lot of personally identifiable data. Developers can expect new policies and restrictions when it comes to data usage.

Here are some of the things to look out for at the developer's conference this week.

Android P

Google released the first preview of its next operating system, Android P earlier this year. At the I/O 2018, Google is expected to reveal more details on Android P and what it will mean to the developer ecosystem.

Android Nougat was a major success while Android Oreo strengthened the core last year. With Android P, Google could bring new gesture support like iPhone X and native support for a notch-ed display. Google might also make its software visually different when it releases the second preview of Android P.

Google Assistant and Google Home

Google seems to be redefining computing by Google Assistant which powers the Google Home Smart Speakers. The I/O 2018 might see new features being added to Google Assistant. Google has over 1 million 'Actions' supported by its smart speakers. It will also be interesting to see if Google talks about smart speakers with integrated display. This will be to rival Amazon Echo Show and Echo Spot.



Core Google Apps

Google could add new features to Google Photos, a platform that uses machine learning to create animated videos and styled photos.

Google news is also likely to get a boost. It is said to get a revamped version for desktop and mobile and will have features that were have been used on Google Newsstand.

Artificial intelligence

CEO Sundar Pichai is expected about how the search giant is planning to enhance its AI. He might also give out details on new products like Waymo self-driving car unit and DeepMind Lab. Other than that, the company might talk about ethical use of AI and how to deal with the concerns of data privacy that popped up after Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal.