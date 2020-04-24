HP India launches free remote helpdesk for PC users

Key Highlights:

Accessible to individuals and businesses to enable hassle-free work from home

Available for free, this is a limited period offer

Available to users of all brands of PCs

Helping small and medium businesses (SMBs) as well as individuals adapt to their new work from home requirements, HP India has introduced a limited period free helpdesk support. Users often face IT-related challenges that can be addressed through remote support from experts. The helpdesk will be available to PC users of all brands in India.

"Now more than ever, consumers are relying on technology providers like HP to support them with the right set of products and services to help in their day-to-day continuity. These are challenging times and as industry leaders, it is our responsibility to go beyond corporate boundaries and help every user out there. Today working, learning or earning from home is the new normal, and this 24/7 help desk is aimed at making sure users can do so in an uninterrupted fashion," says Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka.

As a result of the ongoing health emergency, millions of consumers and small business owners and their staff now need to work from home. In the absence of regular support and service channels, HP is making this service available to PC users of all brands to ensure they can operate without hindrance and maintain business continuity.

For individual consumers, this service will be available free till May 31, 2020, while small and medium business (SMB) users will be eligible for this service for a fixed period of one month from the date of registration.

The helpdesk will have HP-certified technicians to help on issues that can be addressed remotely. These include issues related to general performance, security configuration, connectivity, operating system, media support, mobility, software operation, and installation, among others. HP has deployed a team of trained agents to man the helpdesk. These agents have been provided with access to work-from-home technology by HP to manage multiple queues, leveraging chat, social and web support options.

To available the helpdesk, business users will have to register or avail information on this offer by sending an email to hpindiaservices@hp.com. On the other hand, individuals can either use the on-call support on toll-free number 1800 258 7140 or can send a general enquiry on the above-mentioned email.

A couple of days ago, HP had announced new education partnerships to support students and schools impacted by COVID-19. In India, HP had partnered with Interactive Education company Gamooz Interactive Solutions Pvt. Ltd. to provide access to educational content to its customers, from worksheets to 2D Augmented Reality content supported by the Gamooz app to make learning more engaging and fun.

Also Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: After Delhi, plasma therapy to begin in MP; India tally 23,452