A longstanding trendsetter in the smartphone industry, Apple iPhone has grown a great deal since the first iPhone in 2007. Here's a look at the 12-year long evolution of the iPhone

twitter-logo Nidhi Singal        Last Updated: September 10, 2019  | 16:29 IST
Infographic: 12 years of Apple iPhone
From the first iPhone to the incumbent flagship iPhone XS, the smartphone brand from Apple has grown a great deal.

Apple launched the first iPhone in 2007, and the smartphone industry has never been the same again. From making touchscreen displays mainstream, to introducing the first modern voice assistant on a smartphone, Siri, and the most advanced face recognition technology on a handheld device, the iPhones have done it all, and more, in their 12-year long history. Here's a look at how the iPhones have evolved so far:

