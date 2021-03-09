Instagram Reels on Facebook feed? Facebook tests news feature

Facebook Inc is testing a feature that will allow Instagram users to share their Reels on their Facebook accounts. In the trial phase, Instagram users, whose accounts are public will get an option to share their Reels on their Facebook account. Additionally, the parent company of Instagram said it will have its own version of the reels feature on the main app.

"In India, we're testing the ability for Instagram creators to choose to have their Reels recommended on Facebook...creators can reach new audiences and people can create and discover more entertaining content," a Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters.

Since it's a trial-based feature, if a creator opts for the experience, their Reel will be shown as recommended content to anyone on Facebook based on what may be relevant to them. Their Reels will be shown with their Instagram username, not from their Facebook account if they have one, Facebook added.

As of now, the new feature will be tested by creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria, Pooja Dhingra, Awez Darbar, and Bong Guy. It also includes public figures like Suresh Raina, Sanjeev Kapoor, and Harbhajan Singh.

Instagram's Reels feature enables users to record short mobile-friendly videos, and add special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library.

It was launched close on the heels of TikTok's ban in India in June last year after the Chinese app created a craze among Indian users for short videos. Experts have said that Reels would be a formidable competitor for homegrown TikTok alternatives, like Moj, Josh and Roposo.

The success of TikTok has prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, with Snap Inc's Snapchat rolling out 'Spotlight' last November.

