Netflix to offer free access for 2 days in India, no payment details needed

Global streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will offer free access to all Indian non-subscribers for two days.

The OTT platform is making its streaming services free in India to attract more subscribers who can watch any series or show of their choice without buying the app's subscription.

Netflix discontinued offering its first month free trial in India last year and was alternatively experimenting with several promotional offers.

In a bid to attract more subscribers in the country, the company introduced a low-cost mobile streaming plan at Rs 199, besides, Netflix also introduced various short-term plans for Indian subscribers.

The streaming platform had, earlier in October (2020), announced that its two-day event 'Streamfest' will allow users to watch its entire catalogue, series, shows, films, reality shows, documentaries, and more, for 48 hours at no cost.

The event will go live in India starting December 5 and will be valid till December 6.

Users can sign up either through the Netflix Android app or on the web with their name, email or phone number, and password to avail the benefits of the offer.

The app can be streamed on smart TVs, iOS, gaming consoles, PCs, and Android apps, however, the streaming quality would be Standard Definition (SD).

Talking about the event's announcement in India, Netflix COO Greg Peters said offering free access to users for a weekend "could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have." Peters hoped that rally creating an event would "hopefully get (us) a bunch of those folks to sign up."

