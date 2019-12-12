Netflix may offer up to 50% discount on mobile-only subscription

Netflix is planning to offer as much as 50% discount on its mobile-only subscription plans to its new users in India.

The US-based internet entertainment service is in the process of testing long-term subscription plans in the country.

The new users might be offered three-month, six-month and twelve-month subscription plans at discounted rates of up to 50%, sources told Reuters.

The global streaming service had in July this year introduced a mobile plan of Rs 199 per month for the Indian market which allowed users to access uninterrupted and ad-free Netflix content in standard definition (SD) on one smartphone/tablet at a time.

The mobile-only plan was designed specifically for the Indian market on the basis of the usage pattern of Netflix India subscribers that stream more on mobiles as compared to Netflix subscribers anywhere in the world.

Including the mobile plan, the company currently offers four plans in India, with its premium plan costing 799 rupees per month.

"We believe that our members may value the flexibility that comes from being able to pay for a few months at once. As always, this is a test and we will only introduce it more broadly if people find it useful," a spokeswoman for Netflix India replied to the news agency in an email, declining to give further details.

The U.S. video streaming company is spending $15 billion on content as it battles Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video service, Hulu, and Disney's newly-launched streaming service for subscribers.

Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings said last week the company was spending about $420 million on content for India, where it has already launched original series such as gangster drama "Sacred Games" and police procedural "Delhi Crime".

Speaking at a media conference in New Delhi, Hastings also said the company's first animated series from India, "Mighty Little Bheem", had been watched by 27 million households worldwide, in a sign of the country's importance to Netflix's plans for global expansion.

The producer of original series such as "The Crown" and "Sex Education", Netflix has nearly 160 million paying users worldwide, but has not disclosed subscriber figures for India.

The trial 3-month plans will be offered at a 20% discount to original prices, while users will get a 30% discount for six-month plans, the source said.

The Economic Times daily reported earlier on Wednesday that Netflix was testing longer subscription plans in India.