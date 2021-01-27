OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei to announce launch of new startup today

Carl Pei, OnePlus' co-founder who called quits from the company later last year is now set to launch a new startup. Pei will unveil his new company, which is headquartered in London, officially today at 11 am UK time (4:30 pm IST)

After many years working to expand the OnePlus brand, Pei left in October to move on to a new venture. Pei declared his plans to start this venture in December 2020.

Pei's new venture has already raised $7 million (Rs 51,04,08,500) in seed investment from prominent investors like Tony Fadell(Principal at Future Shape and Inventor of the iPod)( Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Cofounder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (Founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (Founder of Web Summit) and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt).

The company has also received an undisclosed amount in seed investment from the founder of CRED, Kunal Shah, who has officially backed Pei's new London-based venture.

Not much is known about Pei's venture at the moment but apparently the startup will bring audio accessories and possibly even launch a music streaming service under its name.

This is Pei's second attempt at starting a company, his first being OnePlus which he co-founded with Pete Lau in 2013. OnePlus made remarkable steps in its expansion to the market of mid-range smartphones. Pei was instrumental in the launch of many of the company's premium segment products and had played a key part in the launch of the company's mid-range OnePlus Nord smartphone.

Also read: Sony Alpha 1 full-frame mirrorless camera launched with 50MP sensor, 8K video capture

Also read: FAU-G, Made-in-India war game, records 2 million downloads in 3 hours