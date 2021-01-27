Sony Alpha 1 full-frame mirrorless camera launched with 50MP sensor, 8K video capture

Highlights Sony launched a new full-frame Alpha 1 mirrorless camera.

The Alpha 1 features a 50.1-megapixel sensor and is powered by Bionz XR processor.

The Alpha 1 boasts 8K video recording capabilities.

Sony has unveiled its new full-frame mirrorless camera, Sony Alpha 1, with top-flight features. It includes a 50.1-megapixel sensor, 15-stop dynamic range, powerful AF system, silent shutter and more.

The latest Sony A1 aims at professional photographers and filmmakers. The company, in fact, calls Alpha 1 a "professional movie camera" as it is capable of 8K video capture at up to 30 frames per second. Now, let us dive deeper into the technical specifications of the camera.

Sony Alpha 1 -Specs and features

--The Alpha 1 equips a 50.1-megapixel back-illuminated Exmor RS CMOS sensor. The camera is powered by a Bionz XR processor. Sony's latest camera can capture 50-megapixel images up to 30FPS without any blackout.

--It is not only the image sensor that enjoys high resolution, the electronic viewfinder also boasts 9.44 million dots with a refresh rate of up to 240FPS. The viewfinder features an OLED screen.

--Sony A1 introduces real-time eye AF for humans, birds, and animals using a 759-point phase detect autofocus system with 92 per cent coverage. The Alpha 1 also comes with AF and AE calculations at up to 120 times per second.

--The camera also features a silent and vibration-free electronic shutter which allows anti-flicker shooting with both mechanical and electronic shutter.

--Sony Alpha 1 can record 8K videos at up to 30FPS, 4K videos at up to 120FPS which is useful for 5X slow motion videos. There are more movie functions included in the camera for filmmakers.

--The Alpha 1 boasts features like S-Cinetone and Creative Look for cinematic expressions. The Creative Look is functional for both stills and video.

--Another noteworthy feature of Sony Alpha 1 is its heat dissipating structure. As the company claims, the camera can shoot 8K video, or 4K video, for 30 minutes continuously without any overheating issues.

--The Alpha 1 boasts dual CFexpress Type A / UHS-II SD card slots.

--Other features include 15-stop dynamic range, 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization, intuitive UI system with touch operation, dust and moisture resistant design and more.

--Along with Alpha 1, Sony also announced Xperia Pro flagship smartphone to act as an external 4K HDR OLED monitor, 5G livestreaming and file transfer solution for content creators.

Sony Alpha 1 -Price and availability

The Sony A1 will be available in late-February in Australia for $6,499. The camera will be available in early March in both the United States and UK for $6,500 and $10,499 respectively. The price and availability of Sony Alpha 1 in India is still not known. But users can expect it to arrive in another 2-3 months in the country.