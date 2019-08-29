Oppo Reno 2Z available for pre-order; check prices, availability, specifications

Oppo Reno 2Z, the latest offering from the Chinese smartphone major is available for pre-order in India. Earlier on August 28, Oppo launched three new Reno 2 series smartphones- Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2ZF.

Oppo Reno 2Z is a more affordable smartphone from the Oppo Reno 2 series. Priced at Rs 29,990, the phone comes in only one 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. It is being offered in two colour options - Sky White and Luminous Black. While the pre-orders have started for Oppo Reno 2Z, the regular sales will commence from September 6. The phone is available for pre-order on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal and other online stores.

Oppo Reno 2Z features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display with a quad-camera setup. The main camera has a 48MP IMX586 sensor and is supported by a 119-degree 8MP sensor. There is a pair of 2MP sensors as well for portrait photography.

The phone runs on MediaTek Helio P90 SoC with 8GM RAM and 256GB internal storage. Oppo Reno 2Z, like Oppo Reno 2 has a 4,000 mAh battery and supports VOOC 3.0 charging.

Oppo Reno 2, the high-end version of Oppo Reno 2Z comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED notch-less display. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 730G octacore SoC and carries 8GB RAM. As for the camera, the phone sports a 48MP primary camera, supported by a 13MP, 8MP, and 2MP sensors.

Oppo Reno 2F has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes with 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor, along with a wide-angle 8MP camera with 119-degree field of view, and dual 2MP sensors for portrait photography.

