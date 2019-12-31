Oppo to manufacture 100 million 'Make in India' units in 2020

Oppo intends to manufacture 100 million handsets in India by the end of 2020, said a top company executive. Apart from this, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer also plans to engage in aggressive retail push so that more and more people use the flagship devices by the company.

According to Sumit Walia, Vice President, Product and Marketing, Oppo India, the manufacturer's focus will be to increase the speed of their growth. Apart from this, the manufacturer will continually focus on the 'Make in India' initiative as they plan to manufacture 100 million units in India itself. The other point of focus will be to build an interactive technology for bettering the 5G experience for users.

2020 is expected to be a year full of innovations for smartphone manufacturers, owing to the chances of 5G connectivity becoming a reality and also because of AI being a fast picking up trend. The 5G will be a catalyst in multiple innovations in smartphones because of transfers speeds that are approximately 200 times faster than the available 4G networks. AI will also be widely adapted as there will be tailored apps introduced for AI and specific requirements.

