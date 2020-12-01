Panasonic launches new spilt ACs, claims to inhibit 99.99% coronavirus

Japanese conglomerate Panasonic plans to launch split air conditioners in the Indian market in January 2021 that can inhibit 99.99 per cent of COVID-19 virus. Developed inhouse at Panasonic Corporation and verified by France-based Texcell (global contract research organisation in France), the "nanoe X" technology is proclaimed to be an advanced purification technology capable of inhibiting 99.99 per cent bacteria and viruses, including the novel coronavirus.

The 'nanoe X' is a device with the Titanium tip (electrode) placed in the indoor unit of the air conditioner that releases Hydroxyl Radicals in the air to deactivate viruses and germs. The Hydroxyl radicals (negatively charged) reacts with bacteria/virus (positively charged) to react and deactivate. "nanoe X technology is nature's detergent that cleanses and deodorises the air. The device installed will be able to release 4.8 trillion ions in a second and inhibit novel coronavirus in a standard-sized room in just two hours. It is a natural replenishment as it uses Hydroxyl Radicals. The air conditioners will have Jetstream technology which releases these Hydroxyl Radicals in the air that spread across the room," says Gaurav Sah, Business Head, Air Conditioners Group, Panasonic India.

The nanoe X device works in fan mode as well and the user doesn't always require the compressor to be turned on.

The testing on nanoe X was carried out in a closed environment containing the adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), with and without exposure to nanoe X. Panasonic claims that the results have verified that the adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) activity is inhibited to the extent of 99.99 per cent in two hours when exposed to nanoe X device installed at 15cm from the floor in the 45L enclosed test box. Responding to Business Today's query about testing and certification in India, Sah said: "We have had the opportunity to discuss the technology with competent government authorities and research bodies to understand their point of view. We have shared all test reports with relevant authorities in the Government and responded to queries."

Initially tested in Japan in collaboration with universities, it later received certification from Texcell - a global contract research organisation in France.

"Along with COVID-19, this technology will also help inhibit the growth of certain pollutants such as allergens, bacteria, viruses, moulds, odours, and certain hazardous substances. With deteriorating air quality we hope to help our consumers live healthier and better lives with Panasonic," says Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head - Consumers Sales Division, Panasonic India.

As Panasonic believes in democratising technology, the air conditioners with nanoe X technology will be marginally higher by 10-15 per cent (given the use of titanium and other manufacturing costs) in comparison to the existing inverter spilt air conditioners in the market. While the ACs are completely manufactured in India, this nanoe X device is made in Japan. Working on this technology since 2016, Panasonic commercialised nanoe X technology in 2018. nanoe X is available in Toyota, Mitsubishi, Suzuki and Mazda cars as well as is a part of Japan Railways.

Also Read: Unilever experiments four-day working week in New Zealand

Also Read: TCS deploys supply chain solution to double India's COVID-19 testing capacity