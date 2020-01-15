Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1x prices slashed; here's all you need to know

Chinese tech firm Vivo has slashed the price of two of its 'Z' series smartphones -- Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x. Now, the Vivo Z1 Pro's price starts at Rs 12,990, while the Z1x is available starting Rs 14,990. The phones are available on new discounted rates on both Vivo India's official website and Flipkart.

In India, the Vivo Z1 Pro was launched back in July 2019 to compete against smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M40 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. On the other hand, the Vivo Z1x debuted in September 2019 to compete against phones like Realme X.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model now costs Rs 12,990, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,990. Both variants of Vivo Z1 Pro have received a price cut of Rs 1,000 each.

Vivo Z1 Pro sports a 6.52-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset along with Adreno 616 GPU.

The smartphone runs on FunTouch OS 9.0 which is Vivo's slightly tweaked OS Android 9.0 Pie. Vivo Z1 Pro comes in Sonic Blue and Sonic Black colours. The phone has a 5,000mAh lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charge support.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup -- 16MP primary lens, 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Vivo Z1 Pro also has a 32MP selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole display.

Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x's 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 14,990, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 16,990. Both variants of Vivo Z1x have seen price reduction of Rs 1,000.

Vivo Z1x has a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Incell SAMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.

The phone runs on the FunTouch OS 9.0, similar to Vivo Z1 Pro. The Vivo Z1X comes in two colour options including Phantom Purple and Fusion Blue. Vivo Z1x gets its power through a 4,500mAh lithium-ion battery with 22.5W flash charge technology.

In terms of camera, the phone has a triple-camera setup -- a 48MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor. The phone houses a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Also Read: Black Shark 3 to feature 16GB RAM, 120Hz display; here's all we know

Also Read: iPhone SE 2 specs leaked; here's what we know so far

Also Read: Room and water heaters sell like hot cakes; products sold out amid dipping temperature