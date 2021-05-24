PUBG Mobile: Indian politicians call for ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton which is the parent company of PUBG Mobile has been trying to relaunch the online multiplayer game in India since its banned by the Indian government in September 2020. In May 2021, Krafton announced that they are launching a separate version of the game in India called - Battlegrounds Mobile India.

However, Krafton's efforts to reintroduce PUBG Mobile to the Indian masses may hit a roadblock as some politicians in the country have started calling for a complete ban on the online multiplayer battle royale game. This started on Saturday i.e May 22, when former Union Minister and current Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a complete ban on the yet to be launched Battlegrounds Mobile India. In the letter to the Prime Minister, Ering specifically mentioned that Battlegrounds Mobile India is "the relauch of PUBG Mobile".

Ering posted the letter he had written to the Prime Minister on Twitter. He wrote, "Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws".

Requested @PMOIndia@narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat@ANIpic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk - Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

In the letter, Ering has alleged that Krafton India has hired workers from Tencent, a Chinese conglomerate that was an investor of PUBG Mobile India. He further explained the game's term and conditions of Google Playstore mention the term 'PUBG Mobile'. He also called out Krafton's $22.4 million investment in Indian firm Nodwin, stating that this matter is a national security concern.

Soon after, MP Abhishek Singhvi also started calling for a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India. He stated that the game's release would allow Tencent's re-entry into the Indian market, according to IGN.

These calls for a complete ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India are concerning for fans of the game who have been eagerly waiting for its launch in India. Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, had commenced on May 18.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

