PUBG Mobile Lite new 0.14.0 update rolled out, gets new in-game event, emotes and more

PUBG Mobile Lite has received a new update from the makers, Tencent, to bring new reward, outfits, emotes and more. PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.0 update has fine-tuned the graphics of the game to bring it on par with PUBG Mobile. Post the PUBG 0.14.0 update, players will also become eligible for the WinnerPass Season Upgrade card where they'll get exclusive rewards. The makers of the PUBG Mobile Lite have also dropped hints that the next update to PUBG Mobile Lite might soon bring Miramar and Sanhok maps.

PUBG Mobile Lite update brings new background and pickup trucks to the game's main home screen. Other significant changes include updated system settings, new customisation guide, improved UI/update pack size, improved battle parameters, increased accuracy of RPG-7 and addition of new bombing zones. Also, to mark the success of the Lite version, PUBG Mobile Lite has announced a new in-game event. PUBG Mobile Lite players who log on to the game for a total of 10 days will get a free WinnerPass Season card to unlock Elite WinnerPass Season 4.

PUBG Mobile Lite is slowly growing in popularity. Post its arrival in India, PUBG Mobile Lite has spread out to Turkey, Russia, certain regions of the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The lighter version of PUBG Mobile has reached the number one spot among free-to-download games on Google Play in multiple regions. The PUBG Mobile Lite features 60 players and a smaller map. The game is only 400MB, and built for devices having less than 2GB RAM claim the developers.

