PUBG Mobile Season 8: Top 5 changes that made the game better

PUBG Mobile Season 8 was released last week with a host of new features including weapons skins, outfits, rewards, new theme and more. The new season has already started and there is a lot to like in it, especially a brand new 'Power of the Ocean' theme, Bizon gun, and a 'Water Blaster' skin for the Scar-L in the gun lab. Here is the list of the top 5 newest additions to the game this season.

Rating protection card: New rating protection cards, including rating protection card (duration) and rating protection card (uses), will take effect when ratings change. No rating will be deducted while the card is active. It only applies to Crown tier and below. The card will help players from rating deductions.

HDR Mode: PUBG Mobile Season 8 brings an update to the HDR (High Dynamic Range) mode. Season 8 of PUBG comes with a high frame rate option for the high-end device. The new mode, if enabled, will bring better visual details and smoother gameplay experience at the cost of battery life. HDR Mode helps in improving details in shadow and highlight areas thereby bringing a brighter experience.

PP-19 Bizon gun: The new sub-machine gun offers the largest magazine on an SMG. It uses 9 mm bullets and has 53-rounds in a magazine. It also supports limited muzzles and sights. The new gun was first teased in the PUBG - Vikendi Snow Map Gameplay Trailer.

FPP and TPP in Team Deathmatch: The Deathmatch mode can now be played in both first-person perspective (FPP) and third-person perspective (TPP). The mode features fast-paced firefights and allows players to create their rooms with room cards.

Tier transfer: The rules for tier transfer have been revised in PUBG Season 8. As per the new rules, Tiers below Gold are transferred as-is to the next season.

