PUBG Mobile: Pre-registrations open for Battlegrounds Mobile India; check out special rewards

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, have commenced. Those who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will receive special in-game rewards

Krafton, the South Korean firm behind the online multiplayer battle royale game, has released a trailer for the pre-registration period on its Youtube channel and other social media handles. The trailer which has been crafted for the Indian market features popular content creators such as Dynamo, Kronten and Jonathan. It also features Bollywood star Arshad Warsi.

The pre-registrations have commenced only for Android phone, the company yet to make an announcement on when the same will happen for iOS phones. However, Krafton has stated that the game would be free for both Android and iOS users.

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

The question on every PUBG Mobile in the country is how to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here is how they can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Android phone users can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India by going on Google PlayStore and looking up the game.

Users then need to click on the "Pre-register" button. If they want to they can choose the option of "Install when available"

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India is completely free of cost. In order to play Battlegrounds Mobile India players would require a phone that runs on Android version 5.1.1 or above and has at least 2 GB of RAM.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration rewards

Players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be able to claim the following rewards once the game has been launched. The rewards include -

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Krafton is yet to announce the launch gate of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

