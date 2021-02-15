PUBG Mobile Season 18 to release in mid-March? Here's all you need to know

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) developers are all set to bring out Season 18 of the game after its Season 17 is over. Although the exact launch date of Season 18 is not known yet, it is being widely reported that this season could come anytime in mid-March. Season 17 of the game (Runic Power Mode) will end on March 21.

After season 17 is over, the Runic Power (RP) section will be locked for 24 hours and players will not be able to access rewards from the RP section anymore. Players' ranks are reset at the end of every season. In the new season, players will have to start again from lower ranks to the higher ones. Gamers in India can, however, access this game using APK links.

According to a SportsKeeda report, players will get two premium variants of the Royal Pass-Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. The passes are likely to be available at the same price as before. Consumers will now have the option to purchase these passes at 600 UC and 1800 UC (Rs 799) and 1800 UC (Rs 1949) on an individual basis.

Some changes to look out for in the Season 18 of PUBG Mobile are the new Karakin map, new weapons, a new vehicle, and a new Arena map. Karakin will be the sixth battle royale map after Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Livik, and Sanhok. The Karakin map, which will comprise Demolition Zone mechanic supports only Classic Mode that can have a maximum of 64 players.

The Demolition Zone will allow players to reduce buildings in the Karakin map to ashes in real-time to ensure minimum hideouts. Since the demolition of buildings takes place in real-time, players are advised to return to the safe zone to avoid getting trapped.

