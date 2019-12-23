Realme X2 Pro 64 GB variant announced, Master edition to be launched tomorrow

Realme has become famous for providing customers with the latest technology at an affordable cost. Realme had launched Realme X2 Pro last month. This phone was launched in two variants: 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage. The company has now announced the 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage variant also. The price for this phone is Rs 27,999.

Realme's India Head Madhav Sheth has officially announced that the 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage variant of the phone will be launched soon. In his tweet, he further said that the Master edition phone will be available in Brick Red and Concrete colours.

Sheth also confirmed in his tweet that the Master edition will be up for sale for the first time at 8:55 pm on both realme.com as well as Flipkart. The Master edition will be available in the 12 GB, 256 GB variant at a price of Rs 34,999. The company is offering discounts up to Rs 11,500 to Jio users.

Specifications

The latest smartphone by Realme has a 6.5 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display incorporates a fingerprint lock that will be unlock the phone in 0.23 seconds. This phone is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno GPU. Powered by a 4000 mAh battery, this phone can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes owing to the 50W SuperVOOC charging feature.

The phone has a quad camera setup. This setup includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a macro lens at the front. Apart from this, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front. This phone also consists of the 3.5 mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0.

