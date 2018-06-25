Reliance Jio launches new JioLink plans which offer 5GB data per day

Reliance Jio has launched a few new plans for its JioLink subscribers. The service hasn't been launched commercially but it is in the testing phase and is expected to be launched soon. The JioLink device is more of a hotspot device for high-speed internet access without the limitations of a wired connection. The service should not be confused with a broadband connection.

The new packages are priced at Rs 699, Rs 2,099 and Rs 4,199. All three packages offer 5GB data per day but there'll be no calling benefits for these subscribers. The Rs 699 plan comes with 5GB data 4G data, which will be throttled down to 64kbps after the limit exceeds. The validity extends for a period of 28 days. Apart from the 5GB data per day, Reliance Jio is also offering 16GB of additional data which brings the total to 156GB per month.

The second plan is quarterly. It offers benefits similar to the Rs 699 plan but comes with a validity of 98 days. Apart from the total amount of data, the user will also get 48GB of additional data at 4Gspeeds. Accounting for the daily limit and the extra 48GB data, the plan offers a total of 538GB data for a period of 98 days.

The third plan is offered on a half-yearly basis and is being offered at Rs 4,199. The pack can be used for 196 days and comes with the same data limit as the previous two. However, the company is offering a total of 96GB 4G data over and above the daily limit. This brings the total to 1076GB of data per recharge. All three data packs will get a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

JioLink will be a service useful for subscribers who have problems getting good network coverage indoors. The user should also remember that this service can't be compared to broadband speed and consistency. Given that Reliance Jio is ready with all the plans, they might launch the service commercially in the coming months.