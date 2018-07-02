Samsung launches Galaxy On6 with Infinity Display at Rs 14,490; available exclusively on Flipkart

Samsung, the South Korean electronics conglomerate, has launched the Galaxy On6 in India. On6 is another in the line of On-series mid-range phones launched by the technology giant. The phone will be exclusively available on Flipkart, and will sport the Infinity Display technology which is said to offer 15 per cent more display area without increasing the overall phone size. It will compete with the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, and the Realme 1, to name a few.

The dual-SIM smart-phone features a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and 293ppi of pixel density. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC clocked at 1.6GHz, coupled with Mali T830 MP1 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

For capturing images and recording videos, a 13-megapixel camera is housed at the back which comes with an LED flash, and supports features like Animated GIF, Beauty Face, Best Photo, Face Detection, Food, HDR, and Panorama. An 8-megapixel camera sensor is available at the front of the phone which also enables a Face Unlock feature.

Samsung has provided 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via a micro-SD card. The smart-phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 70.2x149.3x8.2mm.

Since On6 is a mid-range phone and is priced at Rs 14,490. The device will be available only on Flipkart. Samsung India is also luring customers by offering a cash-back scheme on the Galaxy On6.

Meanwhile, in June, Samsung finally put an end to its long-run patent battle with Apple which began in 2011. The $ 539 million verdict was given in favor of Apple. Initially, Samsung, with its legal team, was going to challenge the verdict; but ultimately reached a settlement with Apple out of court.

Apple, as reported by The Verge, declined to disclose the terms of the settlement, stating, "We believe deeply in the value of design, and our teams work tirelessly to create innovative products that delight our customers. This case has always been about more than money. Apple ignited the smart-phone revolution with the iPhone, and it is a fact that Samsung blatantly copied our design. It is important that we continue to protect the hard work and innovation of so many people at Apple. We're grateful to the jury for their service and pleased they agree that Samsung should pay for copying our products."